The X Factor 2017 final is going to be VERY early this year
The date for series 14 has been confirmed, and it's barely in December
Ever since series one, The X Factor's grand final has fallen a good week or two before Christmas.
However this year, the finale date for series 14 has been confirmed...and it's very much earlier than that.
It turns out that the final round of competition will be on Saturday December 2.
The confirmation came during the first episode of The X Factor thanks to a competition announcement in which one of the prizes on offer was tickets for the final.
There are set to be several shake-ups to the show this year, with Simon Cowell previously stating that there would be fewer live shows this series and the much-maligned jukebox had been ditched in a bid to prevent the show becoming "boring and predictable".
More like this
The X Factor continues on Saturday 9th September at 8pm on ITV.