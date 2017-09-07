It turns out that the final round of competition will be on Saturday December 2.

The confirmation came during the first episode of The X Factor thanks to a competition announcement in which one of the prizes on offer was tickets for the final.

There are set to be several shake-ups to the show this year, with Simon Cowell previously stating that there would be fewer live shows this series and the much-maligned jukebox had been ditched in a bid to prevent the show becoming "boring and predictable".

The X Factor continues on Saturday 9th September at 8pm on ITV.