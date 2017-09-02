It seems X Factor fans are not the only ones who weren't too impressed with the show's gimmicky Jukebox feature, with judges Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger admitting they're glad to see the back of it ahead of the new series.

Advertisement

Despite Walsh being adamant it was "absolutely real" (some viewers thought differently during the show last year...) he told RadioTimes.com that he thought the Jukebox – which 'randomly' chose weekly music themes with the spin of a wheel – limited the singers, something Scherzinger agreed with.