It seems X Factor fans are not the only ones who weren't too impressed with the show's gimmicky Jukebox feature, with judges Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger admitting they're glad to see the back of it ahead of the new series.

Despite Walsh being adamant it was "absolutely real" (some viewers thought differently during the show last year...) he told RadioTimes.com that he thought the Jukebox – which 'randomly' chose weekly music themes with the spin of a wheel – limited the singers, something Scherzinger agreed with.

Presenter Dermot O'Leary also spoke about the decision this year to cut the number of live shows – something that was "absolutely not" his choice – while Nicole gave her thoughts on the axing of The Xtra Factor, and the trio revealed what other changes we can expect this series.

The X Factor returns at 8pm on Saturday 2nd September on ITV

