So, who's set to compete in the Overs and Groups categories as the Six Chair Challenge continues this Sunday? Read on to find out.

So, what time is The X Factor on TV this Sunday?

The X Factor Six Chair Challenge continues at 7pm on ITV

Which acts are singing tonight?

Tonight it's the turn of the Overs and the Groups.

Watch out for... Irina Dedyuk

Among those hoping to impress mentor Sharon Osbourne and make it through to the all-important Judges’ Houses stage is big-voiced singer Irina Dedyuk – and she holds nothing back as she performs Jessie J’s Mama Knows Best.

Not content with merely relying on her powerful vocals to make an big impression, Irina first tries to woo her mentor by dedicating her song to Sharon, “the mama of the X Factor”. Then, before she’s even finished the first verse, she pulls off her show-stopping move – whipping off her skirt to reveal a smaller skirt underneath.

The move certainly catches Simon’s eye but was it enough to get Sharon on her side and send her through to the next round?