What time is X Factor's Six Chair Challenge on TV tonight?
Hopes are dashed, tears are shed and tantrums are thrown, but who will survive and earn a place in the coveted Judges' Houses as the Six Chair Challenge continues?
Just when you thought The X Factor was becoming an altogether gentler family affair, it's time to return to the musical colosseum for the merciless Six Chair Challenge. They had contestants running at a wall to physically fight it out for lines in a song last weekend, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise, really.
It’s the first time this year’s crop of singers will face a live audience, and if previous years are anything to go by, they'd better steel themselves before facing one of TV’s most unforgiving crowds. They even broke our Cheryl once, pet.
So, who's set to compete in the Overs and Groups categories as the Six Chair Challenge continues this Sunday? Read on to find out.
So, what time is The X Factor on TV this Sunday?
The X Factor Six Chair Challenge continues at 7pm on ITV
Which acts are singing tonight?
Tonight it's the turn of the Overs and the Groups.
Watch out for... Irina Dedyuk
Among those hoping to impress mentor Sharon Osbourne and make it through to the all-important Judges’ Houses stage is big-voiced singer Irina Dedyuk – and she holds nothing back as she performs Jessie J’s Mama Knows Best.
Not content with merely relying on her powerful vocals to make an big impression, Irina first tries to woo her mentor by dedicating her song to Sharon, “the mama of the X Factor”. Then, before she’s even finished the first verse, she pulls off her show-stopping move – whipping off her skirt to reveal a smaller skirt underneath.
The move certainly catches Simon’s eye but was it enough to get Sharon on her side and send her through to the next round?