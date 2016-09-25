The Brooks

Identical twins Josh and Kyle were 15 when they first appeared on the show back in 2014. That time they made it to it to Judges’ Houses, but were turned away by Louis Walsh. Will he send them to the live shows on their second attempt?

Kayleigh and Stefan

Kayleigh and Stefan, the, urm, slightly unconventional father and daughter duo, blew away the judges (bar Simon) with a rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody in the auditions. Can they rock all the way to Louis’ house?

Ottavio and Bradley

Undercooked chicken. That was the main feature of this duo’s first X Factor appearance after Bradley and Ottavio turned up to separate auditions after arguing about a plate of poultry. However, the two patched up to blast away the judges and got through to the Six Chair Challenge. Can they take a safe seat? Or will another dinnertime disagreement come between them?

5 AM

The trio wowed judges with some smooth vocals (and even smoother footwork) in the first audition. However, Nicole thought their harmonies still needed some work. Will they have fixed the problem in time for the Six Chair Challenge? Time will tell.

4 Of Diamonds

Girl group 4 of diamonds got 4 Yeses from the judges when they auditioned with Meghan Trainor’s No?. Can they play their cards right again?

Tom and Laura

Boyfriend and girlfriend duo Tom and Laura made it to X Factor Boot Camp with a cover of Kings of Leon’s Sex on Fire. But can they set the upcoming round alight?

Girl Next Door

Thanks to their harmonies and energy, the Judges gave the girl group’s Usher cover a yeah in audition week. And now the 16-18-year-olds are hoping to be some of the youngest names in Judges’ Houses.

Yes Lad

The northern, “scruffy” and smiley boy lad band got through the auditions with their cheeky chappy attitude. Can it win them a safe seat? Watch this space.

No Getaway

The clean-cut boyband might have only just got away from fierce competition in boot camp, but they’re hoping to get through the six chair round with ease.

Skarl3t

Naomi, Natasha and Tonia caused quite a stir when they rehearsed for their boot camp performance away from other acts. However, this got them through to the six chair challenge.

Everyday Solutions

Aaron, Brian, Stephen, Felix and Aaron, aged 19-21, are a boyband from Ireland – now called Tall Trees – and they're hoping to get through the most intense game of musical chairs with their upbeat covers.

The next X Factor Six Chair Challenge kicks off on ITV on Sunday night from 8pm