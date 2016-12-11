Below is everything you need to know about the final results show of The X Factor 2016…

What time is The X Factor final results on TV?

The grand live final results (yes, we promise this is the last one of the whole series) will start this Sunday 11th December at 8pm on ITV.

Who are the guest stars on The X Factor final?

There are apparently plenty of surprises up the producers’ sleeves, but so far Madness, Little Mix, Kylie Minogue and The Weeknd – who will be performing his new single Starboy – have been confirmed.

Who will win The X Factor 2016?

It’s a good question. Matt Terry has been an early favourite, but after he was in the bottom two last weekend it seems like anything is possible now. Apparently Matt, Saara Aalto and 5 After Midnight have all come top of the public vote across the series, so it looks like it could be anyone’s crown.

What does the winner of The X Factor 2016 get?

A recording contract with Simon Cowell, mainly. Unlike Britain’s Got Talent there’s no cash prize on offer, but the winner will get to hastily release a cover version of a much-loved song just in time to have a stab at the Christmas number one spot. Good, eh?

Will there be another series of The X Factor?

Yep, Simon Cowell has signed another three-year-deal with ITV to bring us both The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent until at least 2019. You can already apply for The X Factor 2017. Erm, yay?

The X Factor final results airs Sunday December 11 at 8pm on ITV