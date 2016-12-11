The X Factor final guest stars have been confirmed – and it’s quite literally Madness
Kylie Minogue, Little Mix, The Weeknd and Madness (yes, really) are set to perform this Sunday
The X Factor have confirmed their guest stars for Sunday night’s live final results show. Kylie Minogue, Little Mix, The Weeknd and Madness. Yep, the Madness.
No, we can’t quite believe it either. But in perhaps the most un-X Factor final booking of all time ever, Suggs and the gang will be rocking it at Wembley Arena during the two-hour live final on ITV.
Madness have been popping up on TV plenty recently and performed their new song Mr Apples on the Strictly Come Dancing results show back in October.
Little Mix will perform on The X Factor this Sunday
Plenty of stars had been rumoured to perform on Sunday, including James Arthur, Sam Smith and a partially-reformed Spice Girls in the form of GEM.
Meanwhile, the artists dueting with finalists Matt Terry, 5 After Midnight and Saara Aalto have yet to be confirmed, although Nicole Scherzinger and Adam Lambert are amongst the whispers we're hearing.
The X Factor final airs at 8pm on Saturday and Sunday on ITV