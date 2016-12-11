Madness have been popping up on TV plenty recently and performed their new song Mr Apples on the Strictly Come Dancing results show back in October.

Little Mix will perform on The X Factor this Sunday

Plenty of stars had been rumoured to perform on Sunday, including James Arthur, Sam Smith and a partially-reformed Spice Girls in the form of GEM.

More like this

Meanwhile, the artists dueting with finalists Matt Terry, 5 After Midnight and Saara Aalto have yet to be confirmed, although Nicole Scherzinger and Adam Lambert are amongst the whispers we're hearing.

Advertisement

The X Factor final airs at 8pm on Saturday and Sunday on ITV