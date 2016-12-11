Applications for The X Factor 2017 are now OPEN
Are you the next Honey G?
The X Factor 2016 is still far from over, but if you think you can do better than Honey G, then applications for the next series of The X Factor are now OPEN.
"Did you know artists discovered by The X Factor have had over 40 number ones?” asks Dermot O'Leary in a video promotion the search for new talent.
Now, bear in mind those hits aren’t exactly evenly distributed amongst the winners or contestants, but if you're feeling brave, go to the website and either apply to audition in person or send over a video.
If you’re a group or a solo singer aged 16 or over (as of 1st July 2017), you have 14 different audition venues around the country to choose from.
Good luck!
