Not on Sunday 4th June, as originally billed. To avoid a clashing with Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert – which will take place this Sunday evening and be simultaneously broadcast on BBC1 (6:55pm) – ITV have moved the BGT final to Saturday 3rd June (7:30pm-10:05pm, ITV).

"Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross's Manchester Emergency Fund,” a ITV spokesperson said.

“ITV and Britain's Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the Britain's Got Talent Final from Sunday night."

What does the winner of Britain's Got Talent get?

As always, whoever wins BGT will get the chance to perform at The Royal Variety Performance this year as well as a whopping £250,000 prize. Not half bad, eh?

What acts have got through the final?

From dancing group MerseyGirls to kid magician Issy Simpson, here are all the finalists that will be performing.

Who are the judges?

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon are all returning as judges. Unlike the ever-revolving chairs on The X Factor and The Voice UK (in their case, literally) the BGT panel has remained the same for the sixth (!) year in a row.

Who will present it?

Ant and Dec. Who else?!