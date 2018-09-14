What time is Strictly the Best on TV?

Strictly the Best airs at 7.10pm on BBC1 on Saturday 15th September.

What's it about?

Over 30 celebrity contestants share their memories from the past 15 series, together with some incredible dance routine highlights from the Strictly archives.

Among those celebrities looking back at their time on Strictly is Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine, whose dance style was once described by judge Craig Revel Horwood as like "a stork who'd been struck by lightning".

Ann Widdecombe, who was dubbed "a Dalek in drag" by judge Bruno Tonioli, also discusses her Strictly adventure, along with 2013 winner Abbey Clancy and 2006 champion Mark Ramprakash.

There are also a few juicy backstage anecdotes – including the time Jeremy Vine was tricked into stripping naked for his first spray tan – and some advice for the new class of 2018.