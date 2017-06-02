Like previous competitions, the five live semi-finals will be broadcast over the course of a week.

From Monday 29th May to Friday 2th June, there will be a live BGT show from 7.30pm-9pm every day on ITV. The results will be shown at 9.30pm each night on ITV.

After every live results show, you can watch Britain’s Got More Talent live on ITV2 from 10pm on ITV2.

How will the semi-finals work?

Each night hosts Ant and Dec will invite eight acts to perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams. The judges will then provide feedback comments before the public can vote for their favourite act. The two most popular acts will go through to the Grand Final on Saturday 3rd June (7.30pm, ITV).

Which acts made it through to the semis?

40 acts made it this far – from girls choir Angelicus Celtis to body-popping cop PC Dan. You can find the complete list here.

What acts have got through the final?

Here are all the finalists we have so far...

When is the Britain's Got Talent Grand Final?

Not on Sunday 4th June, as originally billed. To avoid a clashing with Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert – which will take place this Sunday evening and be simultaneously broadcast on BBC1 (6.55pm) – ITV have moved the BGT final to Saturday 3rd June (7.30pm, ITV).

"Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross's Manchester Emergency Fund,” a ITV spokesperson said.

“ITV and Britain's Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the Britain's Got Talent Final from Sunday night."

What does the winner get?

As if you need reminding, the champion will get their talented mitts on £250,000 and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

Who are this year’s golden buzzer acts?

If there's one thing the acts want even more than a hug from Ant and Dec on Britain's Got Talent, it's getting a Golden Buzzer from one of the judges.

Sarah Ikumu, Just Us, Daliso Chaponda and Matt Edwards are all automatically through to the semi-finals. You can find out more about them here.