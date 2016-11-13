Perched at the top is Louise Redknapp whose stunning Argentine tango won her and partner Kevin Clifton three top scores from Len Goodman, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli with Craig Revel-Horwood the only judge to dock a point.

The pair were closely followed by Danny and Oti who opened the show with a jive to Little Richard's Long Tall Sally, earning them their first 10s of the competition for a score of 38 – their highest yet.

But languishing at the bottom of the table were Ed & Katya who – despite notching up a total of 27, their best score to date – couldn't bag more than four judging points with their quickstep to Help! by The Beatles.

Can they rely on the public's support to lift them out of danger again? And if so, who will go? Tune into the Strictly results show – tonight at 7:15pm on BBC1 to find out.