His character was always quite musical, so it seems to be a case of life imitating art as he sports a guitar for his audition in front of judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.

Rush looks rather different from his days on screen, his acting also having seen him land spots in Coronation Street (in which his mum Debbie Rush stars as Anna Windass), Vera and Casualty as well as a long-running spot on Grange Hill as Ali Duncan from 2005 to 2007.

The 21-year old will perform his version of Zara Larsson's Lush Life. But will he get enough Yeses to see him through to the next round, or will he be set some homework before being asked to return another year?

Find out tonight on X Factor from 8:00pm on ITV