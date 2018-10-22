One part of the high-octane routine saw the kiss cam turn on Jones, 29, who jokingly puckered up with fellow professional, 28-year-old Aljaz Skorjanec.

The irony of the situation was not lost on viewers, who quickly took to Twitter to highlight the awkward moment.

“They did a kiss cam? Really? After the last few weeks?” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Kiss cam? Really, Strictly? Really?”

A third chipped in, “Is this kiss cam really a good idea?”

The scenes came before Walsh, 32, and Jones were in the dance-off against radio DJ Vick Hope and Strictly newcomer Graziano Di Prima.

Their quickstep, scoring a mediocre 24, had seemingly failed to impress the viewers at home, who were left divided over head judge Shirley Ballas’s decision to save the pair.

“Wow, controversial,” said one viewer. “Vick had much left to give.”

“Vick was robbed,” said a second.

But not everyone believed Ballas, 53, had made the wrong decision.

“Isn’t it possible that Strictly bosses saved Seann and Katya because their quickstep was a tad better technically? Er, yes,” was the input of another fan.

Walsh and Jones found themselves in hot water earlier this month after the pair were caught kissing during a night out – despite both being in relationship

Jones is married to fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones, 35, while Walsh was seeing actor Rebecca Humphries, who dumped him after the pictures emerged.

She then posted a statement on Twitter saying Walsh had repeatedly called her “a psycho/nuts/mental” for querying how appropriate his relationship was with his dance partner.

After the kiss was made public, both Walsh and Jones issued apologies on Twitter, with the issue brushed aside on the live show.

But it seems Strictly bosses are less keen to quickly forget the scandal, which attracted some of Strictly’s highest ever ratings – seeing 12 million tune in to last week’s live show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6.50pm on BBC One

