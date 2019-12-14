But who will it be?

It's not up to the judges anymore, it's entirely up to the public vote. So it's never been more important for you to know how to register your support for your favourite couple...

How to vote for the Strictly winner online

You can vote online at www.bbc.co.uk/strictly – sign in with your BBC account (or register if you haven't got one already) and vote for your favourite. You can vote up to three times.

How to vote for the Strictly winner by phone

Here are the all-important numbers. Calls cost 15p plus any network access charge. Make sure you vote before lines close on Saturday night!

Emma and Anton

09015 22 52 02

6 22 52 02

Karim and Amy

09015 22 52 13

6 22 52 13

Kelvin and Oti

09015 22 52 15

6 22 52 15