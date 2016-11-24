Couldn't be more excited about taking part in "The Jump" with @Channel4 ⛷ — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) November 23, 2016

The two will be joined by host Davina McCall and fellow contestants Made in Chelsea star Spencer Mathews, model Caprice Bourret and rugby players Jason Robinson and Gareth Thomas.

There are still more celebs to be added to the series four line-up – and we’re hoping for some very familiar faces after the show said there was a “queue of famous names” hoping to strap on their skis and take to the slopes.

Whoever joins will have to watch their snowy steps, though – Olympians Rebecca Adlington and Beth Tweddle and actress Tina Hobley all suffered injuries in the show’s last run.

The Jump returns to Channel 4 return early next year