Vogue Williams and Robbie Fowler join The Jump line-up
The Irish TV star and former England footballer will be battling it out with the likes of Spencer Matthews on the C4 slopes
Two more (very brave) celebrities have signed up to the 2017 series of Channel 4’s skiing-cum-falling-down-a-mountain show The Jump.
Vogue Williams – Irish model and winner of winner of the 2015 series of Bear Grylls: Mission Survive – is taking to the Austrian ski slopes alongside former England striker Robbie Fowler.
Couldn't be more excited about taking part in "The Jump" with @Channel4 ⛷
— Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) November 23, 2016
The two will be joined by host Davina McCall and fellow contestants Made in Chelsea star Spencer Mathews, model Caprice Bourret and rugby players Jason Robinson and Gareth Thomas.
There are still more celebs to be added to the series four line-up – and we’re hoping for some very familiar faces after the show said there was a “queue of famous names” hoping to strap on their skis and take to the slopes.
Whoever joins will have to watch their snowy steps, though – Olympians Rebecca Adlington and Beth Tweddle and actress Tina Hobley all suffered injuries in the show’s last run.
More like this
The Jump returns to Channel 4 return early next year