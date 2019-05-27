Here’s the line-up of who will be taking to the stage…

Rosie and Adam

AGE: 21 and 38

FROM: Blackpool

TALENT: Acrobatic Figure Skating

We can expect something brand new from Rosie and Adam for the semis. "We have taken one of our tricks that we have invented and taken it a couple of levels higher to unveil another world first!" they said.

The Haunting

TALENT: Haunting Magic Act

The creepy Elizabeth is just as tight-lipped on her new performance.

Dave & Finn

AGE: 42

FROM: Hertfordshire

TALENT: Dog Act

"You can expect more tricks from Finn and hopefully a few amazing surprises," he said.

Khronos Girls

AGE: 16-18

FROM: London

TALENT: Dance Group

The feminist dance group are keen to share another important message. "The piece is fierce and energetic and will hopefully resonate with anyone, male or female, that has ever looked in the mirror and allowed the demons to make them think they’re not good enough," they said.

Akshat Singh

AGE: 14

FROM: Mumbai, India

TALENT: Dancer

GOLDEN BUZZER: Ant and Dec

“I will go there with 200% positivity and I’ll make sure I make each moment beautiful and full of life. It is my aim to make Britain happy,” he said.

Tony Rudd

AGE: 58

FROM: Bournemouth

TALENT: Impressionist

"Appearing on the Apollo stage and being on TV in front of millions of people live is just incredible and a lifelong dream!" he gushed.

Flakefleet Primary School

AGE: 5-11 and 40

FROM: Fleetwood, Lancashire

TALENT: Singing and dancing

GOLDEN BUZZER: David Walliams

“All we’re hoping is that we do ourselves, our school and our community proud,” they said. “We’re going to try to stay true to what we’re about and not take ourselves too seriously. Our main aim is to have fun, make people smile and spread a bit of joy and happiness – we could all do with a bit more of that in the world!”

Brian Gilligan

AGE: 32

FROM: Dublin

TALENT: Singer

"It’s going to be a bigger and better song for the semi-finals, and I’m laying it all down for my family," he said.

Britain's Got Talent continues Monday at 7:30pm on ITV