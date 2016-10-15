Show bosses suspended 17-year-old twins Josh and Kyle Brooks while investigating allegations relating to Josh's treatment of his former girlfriend Amelia Clarke. The boys have now parted ways with the talent show by "mutual consent", ITV said in a statement.

Four of Diamonds made it through to Judges' Houses with Louis in Ibiza this year and impressed him with their performance of Royals by Lorde. Nicole Scherzinger was also a big fan when they auditioned.

Louis said he was "delighted" to give the group a second chance.

"I was really impressed with the girls at Judges’ Houses but only had three spots to fill for the live shows," he explained.

"At the time, a lot of viewers were disappointed that I didn’t put the girls through. Now that a place has opened up in my category, I’ve listened to the fans and am delighted to be bringing the girls back.

"They're a great girl group and I'm hoping will take me all the way to the final."

Four of Diamonds, who are aged between 17 and 21, said: "We are so excited to be back on The X Factor. We’re really looking forward to performing live, working hard and showing everyone what we’re made of."

The X Factor continues on ITV on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm