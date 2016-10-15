And a statement from an ITV spokesperson has now confirmed that the pair's time on the show is over.

"Following the allegations relating to Josh Brooks, we have decided by mutual consent that Brooks Way should leave the competition," said the spokesperson.

A separate statement from Josh Brooks also confirmed the decision: "Due to events in my personal life I've decided that it's best not to be on the show at this time. While not everything that has been claimed is true I would like to apologise to everyone involved."

Allegations against Josh suggested he had been violent towards his girlfriend during their relationship but the brothers took to Twitter to refute the claims, saying "we have had a tough day with a false allegation. Don't believe everything you read, both Amelia and Josh will be stating the truth," and adding "the truth always wins".

An ITV source told RadioTimes.com that Brooks Ways would be replaced in the competition by another act. Details of how they will be chosen are yet to be decided but it could perhaps mean a return for Walsh's other boyband duo, the flamboyant Bratavio, who were the first voted out of the live stages of the show on Sunday night.