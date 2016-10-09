17-year-old Josh and Kyle Brooks – originally known to X Factor viewers as The Brooks before changing their name after judges' houses – tweeted earlier today after completing their soundcheck.

But as O'Leary explained: "Sadly due to circumstances, Brooks way won't be appearing this evening."

An ITV spokesperson later added: "As was said at the top of the show, due to circumstances that have arisen Brooks Way won't be appearing tonight.

"This relates to information which has been given to the show today regarding one of the group."

The news follows rumours earlier today that the twins had been hauled into crisis talks with X Factor bosses with the Sun reporting that ITV will now launch an investigation to determine whether or not they remain on the show.

The boys' later retweeted X Factor's official statement before posting a snap of themselves smiling without a caption.

Last night's live show went ahead with the 11 remaining acts before the first elimination announced during tomorrow' results show.