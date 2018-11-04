The pair were unable to repeat their performances on the night and host Dermot O’Leary wasn’t even able to acknowledge the technical issue as the show had been filmed hours earlier – it was the first X Factor ‘live’ episode to be pre-recorded in the show’s 15-year history.

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, an X Factor spokesperson said: “Each of last night’s performances from our 12 contestants will be played out in full on tonight’s X Factor before the public vote opens. This follows the sound issues on part of last night’s show.”

The 12 performances will be repeated without the judges’ comments before voting opens. Guest stars James Arthur and Liam Payne will perform as expected before the results are announced as normal, including the sing-off.

This packed episode means The X Factor is likely to overrun by five minutes tonight, slightly pushing back Sheridan Smith: Coming Home.

You can watch clean versions of Tetley and Russell’s performances below…

The X Factor continues on 8:30pm Sunday, ITV