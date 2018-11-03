And if that wasn’t bad enough, host Dermot O'Leary wasn't able to acknowledge the technical issue as the show had been filmed hours earlier – it was the first X Factor ‘live’ episode to be pre-recorded in the show’s 15-year history. This was to accommodate Robbie Williams, who needed to leave the UK for South America to perform concerts as part of his world tour.

An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “We apologise for the technical issue that affected the sound on part of [Saturday's] episode of The X Factor. We are investigating why this happened.

“We can confirm tonight’s public vote has been cancelled and will instead open in [Sunday] night’s show at 8.30pm on ITV.”

While viewers will still get the chance to vote on Sunday’s show, it’s yet to be confirmed whether The X Factor will air Tetley and Russell’s Saturday performances without the sound interference.

You can watch clean versions of Tetley and Russell’s performances below...

The X Factor continues on 8.30pm Sunday, ITV