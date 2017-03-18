Team: Team Will

Best moment: When she revealed to will.i.am in the Blind Auditions that she had co-written one of his songs. For once, he was left completely speechless.

Bio: Tanya has supported Bruno Mars on tour and also sang on a single called How We Roll by Loick Essien. The song reached number 2 in the UK Singles Chart in 2011.

She explained to RadioTimes.com that she applied for The Voice UK now because “it feels right”. “I’m ready, I’m a woman now,” she said. “I’ve got life experience I’ve got so much more to write about and I’m still really passionate about music.

It was in her Blind Audition that she told will.i.am - who didn't turn around for her - that she had actually co-written one of his hits, T.H.E (The Hardest Ever) which also featured vocals from J-Lo and Mick Jagger.

“I was having a writing trip in Atlanta with a guy called Dallas Austin who’s produced for Kelis and Madonna,” Lacey explained to us. “He’s an amazing producer and we came up with this idea, and basically everything that J-Lo sings was what we came up with in the session.

