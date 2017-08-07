“It’s completely different to what I’ve done with The Saturdays and I’ve never done any stage school,” she added. “I’m quite slow at picking up routines in general with the band. I’m really nervous so I’ve just got to throw myself in.”

Having kickstarted the line-up reveal process, the BBC is now planning to unveil another name on Tuesday 8th August.

We also know that this year's code name theme takes inspiration from classical gods and heroes – with King nicknamed "Clio".

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn