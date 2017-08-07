The second Strictly Come Dancing celebrity will be announced tomorrow
With Mollie King revealed as the first contestant in the Strictly 2017 line-up, we'll get our second celebrity name on Tuesday
The second celebrity for Strictly Come Dancing 2017 will be revealed tomorrow – hot on the heels of first confirmed contestant Mollie King.
Monday morning kicked off with a big announcement on Radio 1's Breakfast Show, where The Saturdays star joined host Nick Grimshaw to tell listeners that she was "ready for the challenge".
“It’s completely different to what I’ve done with The Saturdays and I’ve never done any stage school,” she added. “I’m quite slow at picking up routines in general with the band. I’m really nervous so I’ve just got to throw myself in.”
Having kickstarted the line-up reveal process, the BBC is now planning to unveil another name on Tuesday 8th August.
We also know that this year's code name theme takes inspiration from classical gods and heroes – with King nicknamed "Clio".
Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn