When is The Masked Singer Unmasked on?

Much like the recent I'm a Celebrity spin-off, The Daily Drop, this will be exclusive to the ITV hub. As for when you can watch it, the answer is straight away as each new episode will be available as soon as the main show finishes.

One of the many great costumes for this season is Viking

What is The Masked Singer Unmasked about?

The Masked Singer has got us all racking our brains over who the five remaining contestants are, with Octopus, Hedgehog, Fox, Monster and Queen Bee yet to be discovered.

However, Skin – who was recently unveiled to be the show’s Duck – believes she may have already sussed out their true identities.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the 52-year-old singer hinted that she knows who the last standing contestants are, saying: “I have my suspicions.”

And it seems Skin might have what it takes when it comes to cracking the case, as she revealed she realised Daisy was Milkshake singer Kelis and Jake Shears was Unicorn way before both their covers were blown on the ITV series.

She said: “I recognised Daisy’s voice and I think that’s why they don’t have us hanging out with each other, because I know Kelis and I know Unicorn, Jake Shears.”

However, this wasn’t exactly the case with the show’s Chameleon, who she got “so wrong”.

She continued: “The first time I met Chameleon he was standing there and I was like, ‘Oh he looks a bit fit’, and he turned to me and he gave me a fist pump. Later on when I was in my dressing room, I was like, ‘He’s a black man.’ He’s got the arms, the size – he’s a black man. I was so wrong!” she explained.

Of course, Chameleon turned out to be musician Justin Hawkins, but despite the minor slip up, Skin is certain on the remaining contestants, saying: “I think if there’s people that recognise people backstage it’s harder to keep it secret.”

Nevertheless, she won’t be giving away any clues, as she added: “Everyone is Googling and comparing all this stuff on YouTube. I’m not helping one bit because when we did it, we didn’t have Google. So that’s all they’re going to get.”

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV

Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and new recruit Mo Gilligan, as well as taking us behind the scenes to find out what really goes on at the most secretive show on TV."

We have to admit that learning more about the secrecy process for the show is intriguing as it relies on the word not getting out about who is behind the mask- and we hear that ITV take that secrecy very seriously.

Who is the host of The Masked Singer Unmasked?

That would be Capital Xtra presenter Will Njobvu who will get the pleasure of talking to each of the then unmasked celebrities as they exit the show.

As well as his radio career, you may also know Will from his appearances on the Channel 5 Jeremy Vine show.

The Masked Singer returns on Boxing Day on ITV. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.