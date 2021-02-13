The Masked Singer’s Sausage, Badger and Robin ‘unmasked’ as fans make final predictions

There’s mere hours left till we find out exactly who’s behind those masks and RadioTimes.com readers have put forward their final predictions as to the identity of The Masked Singer‘s three finalists.

Sausage, Badger and Robin are the last three standing from the Masked Singer contestants line-up, with the trio set to perform one last time in tonight’s episode before one emerges victorious and all three are unmasked.

Ahead of tonight’s final sing-off though, fans have voting in our poll to determine which of the leading candidates is *really* inside those costumes.

The question of Robin‘s identity didn’t seem to be troubling RadioTimes.com readers too much – though 22 per cent of you thought that The Voice UK coach Olly Murs could be pulling double duty, and eight per cent even guessed it was EastEnders star Jake Wood behind the mask, an overwhelming 69 per cent of fans think JLS pop star Aston Merrygold is the real Robin.

Sheridan Smith remains the star that most fans expected to see behind the Sausage mask, earning 55 per cent of the vote, with another hot favourite, Stacey Solomon, at 36 per cent and Ella Henderson at just nine per cent.

The masked singer whose identity seems to be perplexing you the most is Badger, with a pretty even split between three favoured candidates. Singer Ne-Yo scoring 30 per cent of the vote, but the top two were James Blunt (35 per cent) and Jay Kay from Jamiroquai (also on 35 per cent, but taking the top spot by a single vote!).

Are any of these guesses correct? We’ll know tonight when The Masked Singer final airs on ITV.

Last year’s winner Queen Bee – Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts – will join the series as a guest judge for the last episode, joining the show’s regular amateur detectives Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Rita Ora.

The Masked Singer’s second series concludes tonight at 7pm on ITV – check out our full TV Guide.