But Calman, who last year published the memoir Cheer Up Love: Adventures in Depression with the Crab of Hate, said she will soon be switching off the social media so she can focus on the dancing.

“Calman is switching the Twitter off," she declared at a Strictly launch event at Elstree Studio. "Because I firmly believe in social media, if you believe that positive things should have to listen to the negative things – and I simply want to enjoy the experience without it.

"I get very affected by what people are saying and so I don’t want to not enjoy this once in a lifetime experience. So I’ll switch it off and just enjoy the dance.”

She added: "The thing is, we are wearing quite revealing outfits and doing quite sexy dances. My self-confidence isn’t hugely high.

"So I want to just be able to enjoy it and I’ll trust my professional to tell me whether I’m good at dancing, and I’ll listen to the judges.”

But with such a huge audience for the BBC1 flagship show, Calman is already worrying about how people will react.

"There’s only 17 million people watching your potential humiliation," she explained. "And now there’s social media, that will go round and round until you die."



Strictly Come Dancing – The Launch airs on Saturday 9th September at 7pm on BBC1