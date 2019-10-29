Strictly Come Dancing: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week seven
Who will be channelling their inner PJ and Duncan as they get down to Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble?
We’re rattling through Strictly season now, with last week seeing yet another shock elimination after Catherine Tyldesley lost out to Mike Bushell in the dreaded dance-off.
It may have been the last time we’ll see the former Coronation Street star on the dancefloor, but we will get to see more of her professional partner Johannes Radebe, as he takes part in Strictly’s first ever same-sex couple dance with Graziano Di Prima.
This week will also welcome back Will Bayley and pro dancer Neil Jones, after they were both forced to pull out of the Halloween special following injuries.
Here’s who is dancing to what in week seven….
Alex and Neil– American Smooth to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
Emma and Anton–Rumba to Woman in Love by Barbra Streisand
Emma and Aljaž -Samba to I Don’t Care by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
Michelle and Giovanni- Paso Doble to Another One Bites The Dust by Queen
Saffron and AJ– Salsa to Instruction by Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don
Chris and Karen -Couples’ Choice (Street/Commercial) to Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble by PJ and Duncan
Karim and Amy– Quickstep to Mr. Pinstripe Suit by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Kelvin and Oti–Viennese Waltz to Say Something by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera
Mike and Katya–Charleston to Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines by Ron Goodwin Orchestra
Will and Janette- Waltz to Weekend In New England by Barry Manilow (WITHDRAWN)
Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7pm