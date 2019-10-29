We’re rattling through Strictly season now, with last week seeing yet another shock elimination after Catherine Tyldesley lost out to Mike Bushell in the dreaded dance-off.

It may have been the last time we’ll see the former Coronation Street star on the dancefloor, but we will get to see more of her professional partner Johannes Radebe, as he takes part in Strictly’s first ever same-sex couple dance with Graziano Di Prima.