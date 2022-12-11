The performance – which included several perfectly executed lifts – went down a storm with viewers at home, with one fan even going so far as to say they would boycott the show if he didn't win.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have taken to Twitter to commend Hamza Yassin after his "amazing" Charleston to Paolo Nutini's Pencil Full of Lead scored 39 points in tonight's semi-final.

"HE NEEDS TO WIN," the Tweet continued. "He really is such a natural dancer. I'm blown away every week and he never fails to impress. WOW I'm shook!!!!"

Another viewer remarked that "Jowita and Hamza lifts are always AMAZING" while a third added, "the look in Jowita's eyes whenever Hamza is about to swing her around like someone combined the hammer toss and rhythmic gymnastics has been my favourite part of this entire series."

Meanwhile, Only Connect host Victoria Coren-Mitchell labelled the performance as, "the greatest dance ever," while one viewer joked about Hamza's tartan attire – saying that he "came as a fully upholstered Balmoral armchair."

The dance also received some brilliant comments from the judges, with Craig describing the lifts as "absolutely crazy spectacular" and adding that he enjoyed the jive-feel to the dance.

Motsi added, "You were so alive, and present and you really had everything in control – you guys have lifted the level of lifts in Strictly" while Shirley commented that she was particularly impressed with the execution of the swivels and lifts.

Anton said: "When you get into the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing you get two dances, you better bring something. You brought everything – that was amazing!"

The comments will be particularly welcome to Hamza after Anton criticised him for his Argentine Tango two weeks ago, and put him and professional partner Jowita Przystał in a very good place heading into their second dance of the evening.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tomorrow night at 8:15pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

