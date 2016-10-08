But when asked for their opinion on the controversial result, 39% of viewers surveyed by YouGov said the judges should decide which of the bottom two was sent home, a narrow victory over the 37% who believed it was fine to allow the public to make the call, with the remaining 24% unsure.

It seems as though Danny Mac won't have to worry about any of that, though, because he's still riding high in fans' estimations.

According to research conducted by YouGov exclusively for RadioTimes.com, 21% of viewers thought the former Hollyoaks star was the best performer in week two, with Judge Rinder close behind on 20% and Louise Redknapp in third on 17%.

Redknapp is still fans' hot favourite to win the show though, leading the pack on 18%. Mac is close behind her on 17%, with Will Young ranked third most likely to win in their eyes at this stage of the competition.

But there's only one man they'd like to see lifting the glitter ball – and that's Judge Rinder. He's right out in front with 22% of the vote, with both Mac and Redknapp trailing him on 12% each. It's not looking quite as positive for Ed Balls though, with only 1% of those surveyed hoping he'll win.

Will all that change by the time Movie Week is over? Only time, and the judges' golden paddles, will tell.

Strictly Come Dancing Movie Week airs on BBC1 on Saturday from 6:45pm