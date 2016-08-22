Fresh off the plane from Rio, Team GB long jumper Greg Rutherford is the first of the three, pronouncing himself "terrified, absolutely terrified."

"This is something I've never done, I've never danced a step in my life," he tells Alex and Patrick. "I'm hoping I get a very good partner that can teach me a lot because, truly, I have no idea what I'm doing in this..."

Tameka Empson

Tameka, aka EastEnders' Kim Fox, is next up, saying "It's just been so hard trying to keep the secret. I have been avoiding every group conversation, I have been avoiding telephone calls, it's just mad."

Lesley Joseph

The Birds of a Feather actress was among the first solid rumours this year, so it's ironic that she's the last unveiled. Lesley makes it pretty clear she loves pro dancer Kevin Clifton and wouldn't at all mind being paired with him...