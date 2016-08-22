Strictly Come Dancing unveils final three contestants
Greg Rutherford, Tameka Empson and Lesley Joseph were the last trio of celebrity dancers to be revealed, live on The One Show...
Over the past fortnight, we've been drip fed this year's Strictly Come Dancing celebrity line-up – 12 so far in total. But on Monday night's edition of The One Show, the final three were unveiled in one go, live, by hosts Alex Jones and Patrick Kielty. Here it is as it happened...
Greg Rutherford
Fresh off the plane from Rio, Team GB long jumper Greg Rutherford is the first of the three, pronouncing himself "terrified, absolutely terrified."
"This is something I've never done, I've never danced a step in my life," he tells Alex and Patrick. "I'm hoping I get a very good partner that can teach me a lot because, truly, I have no idea what I'm doing in this..."
Tameka Empson
Tameka, aka EastEnders' Kim Fox, is next up, saying "It's just been so hard trying to keep the secret. I have been avoiding every group conversation, I have been avoiding telephone calls, it's just mad."
Lesley Joseph
The Birds of a Feather actress was among the first solid rumours this year, so it's ironic that she's the last unveiled. Lesley makes it pretty clear she loves pro dancer Kevin Clifton and wouldn't at all mind being paired with him...