While it wouldn’t be the first time the ballroom has welcomed that many couples – series six and seven also boasted 16 contestants – it’d be the largest number in seven years. 14 or 15 tends to be the norm.

The pro left without a rhinestone-covered celebrity usually has a recurring spot on BBC2 spin-off It Takes Two and appears in the group dances and charity and Christmas specials. Joanne Clifton – who went on to win the festive special with Harry Judd – did this last year.

Exactly who will miss out on a famous partner remains to be seen. It depends in part on who is on the final celebrity list – namely how many females there are to males, who seems to gel and so on. Or if anyone gets injured, of course.

Moreover, a decision will also need to be made among Beeb bosses as to who is left out – a new dancer (there's six to choose from) or a familiar face (Janette Manrara, Anton Du Beke, Brendan Cole et al). With so many professionals from last year exiting – Ola Jordan, Kristina Rhianoff and Gleb Savchenko, Aliona Vilani and Tristan McManus – they might want to keep some of the well-known faces dancing. But then why bring in newbies only to pop them on the subs' bench?

Whether a bumper crop would mean an earlier start date or perhaps even double eliminations is another possible hurdle.

With a few weeks to go until this year’s “eclectic” mix of celebrities is confirmed, for now we’ll have to simply keeeep waiting.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year