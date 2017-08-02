Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers reunite as training for 2017 series begins
Strictly is back next month, which means it's time for the pros to put on their dancing shoes and get stuck in to rehearsals
It must be like the first day back at school in the Strictly Come Dancing studio: all the pro dancers have reunited for another year of glitter and glitz – and they couldn't be happier.
The full line-up of Strictly dancers – including Anton Du Beke, Oti Mabuse and Kevin Clifton – posed for a photo mid-way through the first week of rehearsals, after it was revealed that the first Strictly celebrity of 2017 is set to be revealed this Monday 7th August.
The returning Strictly pros were joined by the new kids in class: Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden.
It was a chance to catch up and see the whole gang back together. And for Neil and Katya Jones, it was also a chance to give personalised presents to newly-married Strictly couple Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara.
Day two @bbcstrictly rehearsals!!
Lets go????
— Gorka Marquez (@gorkamarquez1) August 1, 2017
Strictly Come Dancing returns in the autumn on BBC1