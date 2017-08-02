It must be like the first day back at school in the Strictly Come Dancing studio: all the pro dancers have reunited for another year of glitter and glitz – and they couldn't be happier.

The full line-up of Strictly dancers – including Anton Du Beke, Oti Mabuse and Kevin Clifton – posed for a photo mid-way through the first week of rehearsals, after it was revealed that the first Strictly celebrity of 2017 is set to be revealed this Monday 7th August.