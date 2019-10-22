Strictly Come Dancing: Here are the songs and dances for our couples for Halloween week
Strictly week six is set to be a thriller – but hopefully none of the dancing will be scarily bad…
Published: Tuesday, 22 October 2019 at 4:48 pm
We’re getting into serious Strictly territory now, with our 11 remaining couples in competition for the Glitterball trophy.
This week sees Strictly get spooky, as our remaining duos get devilish for Halloween Week…
But who will put on a spooktacular performance on Saturday? And who will be scared off stage?
Alex and Neil – Couples’ Choice (Street/Commercial) to Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jnr
Catherine and Johannes – Cha Cha to Scared Of The Dark by Steps
Emma and Anton – Tango to Toccata and Fugue in D Minor by Bach
Emma and Aljaž - Charleston to A Little Party Never Killed Nobody by Fergie feat. Q-Tip and GoonRock
Michelle and Giovanni - Foxtrot to Addams Family by Vic Mizzy
Saffron and AJ – Jive to Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic by The Police
Chris and Karen - Samba to Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) by Backstreet Boys
Karim and Amy – Paso Doble to Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat
Kelvin and Oti – Tango to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
Mike and Katya – Tango to What You Waiting For by Gwen Stefani
Will and Janette - Jive to Casper by Little Richard
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6.35pm on BBC One
