Strictly's stars are VERY excited for the first live show
The celebrities and professionals are gearing up for their first proper routines
'Tis the season to dig out the sparkles, flick on your TV and immerse yourself in the world of Strictly Come Dancing. Yup, everyone's favourite dance contest is FINALLY back on screens and boy are we excited for tonight's first live show...
But the celebrities? Well, they're a little nervous...
Wouldn't you be if you were about to showcase your moves in front of a TV audience of millions?
Yesterday saw the contestants perform Saturday's routines on the Strictly set for the first time...
And – for some – the forecast was bleak:
But as Saturday morning dawned, the Strictly band were on hand to get everyone in the mood:
You can always rely on Katya Jones to raise the energy levels...
Although her partner Seann Walsh looks in need of a pot of coffee...
Kate Silverton is feeling pretty lucky...
And her partner Aljaz Skorjanec can't WAIT to hit the dancefloor:
Don't forget to tune in – Strictly starts tonight (Saturday 22nd September) at 6:15pm on BBC1