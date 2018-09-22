Wouldn't you be if you were about to showcase your moves in front of a TV audience of millions?

Yesterday saw the contestants perform Saturday's routines on the Strictly set for the first time...

And – for some – the forecast was bleak:

But as Saturday morning dawned, the Strictly band were on hand to get everyone in the mood:

You can always rely on Katya Jones to raise the energy levels...

Although her partner Seann Walsh looks in need of a pot of coffee...

Kate Silverton is feeling pretty lucky...

And her partner Aljaz Skorjanec can't WAIT to hit the dancefloor:

Don't forget to tune in – Strictly starts tonight (Saturday 22nd September) at 6:15pm on BBC1