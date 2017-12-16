Alexandra Burke, Debbie McGee, Joe McFadden and Gemma Atkinson are all bidding for victory, but who will be crowned Strictly champion?

Well, if RadioTimes.com readers are anything to go by, there's one clear frontrunner and his name is Joe McFadden.

In a poll of 2,700 people, the Holby City actor and his partner Katya Jones garnered a whopping 59% of the vote with more than 1,600 fans willing him to win the final.

Now, regular readers of RadioTimes.com's Strictly coverage will know that we ran the stats and predicted Joe would win all the way back in Blackpool in November when there were still eight dancers left in the competition. (We make no apologies for sounding rather smug if our prediction comes true this evening...)

Debbie McGee and her partner Giovanni Pernice finished second in our poll with 18.7% of the vote, lagging far behind hot favourite Joe.

13.8% of voters want former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez to bag the trophy, while just 7.9% are rooting for Gemma and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

But – as always – this could all change. Strictly finals often hinge on the show dances and whether the remaining celebrities can pull off complicated routines designed to woo public voters.

Click here for more details of the show dances – and two remaining routines – to be performed by all the dancers. And don't forget to tune in tonight at 6:30pm on BBC1 for all the live action.