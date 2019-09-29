So why was she in such a hurry? Well, she probably had to get around the other side of the studio to film another link – but viewers had their own theories…

And once you’ve seen it, you may start noticing Tess doing her marathon training throughout the live show…

It was a particularly busy night for Daly, with the host also forced to apologise on air when technical difficulties at the start of the show saw the live feed repeatedly cut out for viewers at home and lose sound.

"We do apologise to any viewers who may have experienced any transmission problems,” she said, adding "We are very sorry, but we are a live show."

Happily, all the technical issues were resolved before the first couple (Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard) took to the stage for their Cha Cha Cha. And given what a slick production Strictly is 99% of the time, we think we can give them this one…

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays and Sunday nights