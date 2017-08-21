At the time of writing, we've got one down and four to go following the addition of Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins to the line-up.

Charlotte Hawkins announced that she would be joining the dance floor live on GMB this morning, and the rest of the line-up is set to be revealed on the Strictly Twitter account and The One Show on BBC1 tonight.

Hawkins and the remaining four celebrities will be joining Simon Rimmer, Ruth Langsford, Gemma Atkinson and many more for the 15th series.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn