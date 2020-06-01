As reported by the The Mirror, she said, "I have spoken to Strictly’s executive producer, and I am 99 per cent sure that we will be on screens in one form or another.

“When the colder months come, we need some glitz and glamour. It’s something that the whole family can enjoy."

She added, "It’s imperative that the show goes ahead, so you can bet your trolley they are doing their best to get it on.

"And we are going to have some fantastic NHS stories. There is going to be a reflection on the coronavirus and what people have done for communities. I think it’s going to be a real tear-jerker.”

Various suggestions have been made regarding possible changes to the show to allow it to go ahead this year in light of the ongoing pandemic.

And it has been reported that this year's series Strictly Come Dancing might axe the studio audience and Blackpool Week as well as group performances as it looks to find a way round restrictions.

It was earlier suggested that the show was looking at the possibility of bringing in double eliminations for this year's Strictly, allowing the series to start at a later date than usual.

In a poll last week, RadioTimes.com readers said that it would be worth having a compromised series as opposed to outright cancellation - with 59 per cent voting in favour of an adapted version of the show.

