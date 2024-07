The Strictly Come Dancing dancers performed the dance atop the cliffs to the strains of the late Dame Vera Lynn's classic White Cliffs of Dover before they cut back to the studio with a World War Two style group ballroom performance to Dame Vera We'll Meet Again.

Fans thought the sequence had take the show to "a whole new level".

The performance was emotional for many watching: "#Strictly what's wrong with me. Sobbing at this remembrance dance @bbcstrictly #scd".

The tribute also included a voiceover from Dame Vera, who died in June at the age of 103.

Another Strictly fan posted: "I always love the Remembrance Day pro dance; it’s always so classic. #Strictly".

There was some concern that the dancers were just a touch too close to the white cliffs, although we're certain health and safety guidelines were adhered to at all times.

The Remembrance Day tribute also featured a cutaway to lockdown charity hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who was a veteran of service in India and Burma during the war.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 14th November, with the remaining 10 contestants fighting to stay in the dance contest one more week.

