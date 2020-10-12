Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the upcoming series, Amfo said: "There's a messed up part of me that is lowkey looking forward to Craig Revel Horwood saying something shady to me."

"Because I feel like that makes the experience real," she continued. "I can't wait to just feel it."

When asked whether she'd respond to the comments on the dance floor, Amfo said: "The thing is, I've been known to clap back when people are slick but at the same time, this is a competition."

"I'm coming on here to be judged and to learn to be better, so you know, I think I can handle the shade. It's constructive."

The 36-year-old presenter currently hosts the mid-morning show on BBC Radio 1, and has since narrated E4's Coach Trip and presented backstage of the BRIT Awards for ITV2.

Before Strictly's official line-up was announced, Amfo teased her potential participation back in August, telling Metro.co.uk: "It's an amazing show and I'd be honoured if they asked, I'm just a fan of the show."

She's since revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that she's "absolutely terrified" of the dancing the waltz.

"Anything that basically requires I think a very dedicated sense of grace and poise, that's what I'm afraid of," she saod. "I think I suffer from nervous laughter and also my resting face, I look like I'm about to cry, and I haven't mastered the in-between of that."

"And I think for the waltz, you need that sort of face and that's not who I am naturally so I'm quite nervous about it."

The BBC recently released first-look pictures of this year's line-up in classic Strictly attire, with Bill Bailey, Ranvir Singh, and Caroline Quentin dressed up in heavily-sequinned outfits.

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show will air 17th October on BBC One.