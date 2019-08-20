https://www.instagram.com/p/B1WKQE1HKkm/

So, when will we see this year’s class in action? Although the BBC hasn’t announced exactly when Strictly Come Dancing will waltz onto our screens, judging by past years it’s likely the competition starts in early September – to be precise, Saturday 7th September seems a likely start date.

The launch show won’t only see the celebs take on their first group dance, but will treat viewers to performances from Kylie Minogue, Mark Ronson and Grammy-award-winning artist YEBBA.

The opening episode will also welcome new judge (and sister to Strictly professional Oti Mabuse) Motsi Mabuse, who replaces Darcey Bussell on the panel. She’ll join regular judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas for a special group number with the pros.