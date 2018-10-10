Walsh and Jones are included, with the pair set to perform a Charleston to Bills by Lunchmoney Lewis.

Both Walsh and Jones issued apologies on social media after they were photographed kissing while outside a London pub last week.

Jones, who is married to Strictly choreographer and dancer Neil Jones, wrote on Twitter that she was “so sorry for any offence or hurt” her actions may have caused.

Walsh's former girlfriend Rebecca Humphries meanwhile released an extraordinary open letter in which she accused the comedian of calling her a "psycho" when she questioned his "inappropriate, hurtful behaviour".

Strictly and the BBC have remained tight-lipped about the issue, however, with Strictly spin-off It Takes Two not mentioning either the kiss or the pair's subsequent comments.

Rounding up the performances of last week with former Strictly professional Joanne Clifton, host Zoe Ball only spoke about the pair’s Matrix-themed Paso Doble.

While Clifton launched into complimented the “amazing” dance and Walsh’s “strong lines”, viewers took to Twitter to comment on the "elephant in the room".

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday at 6:40pm, BBC1