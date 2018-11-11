It was then up to the judges to decide which couple they’d save to continue in the competition – but the panel were slightly split between the pairs.

“Just for sheer level of difficulty and who I think is the best dancer,” Craig Revel Horwood said, “that is Danny and Amy.”

However, the next two judges opted to save Graeme and Oti instead.

“I wish you didn’t put me in this position, I am not enjoying this at all,” Darcey Bussell said.

“The couple I would like to save, on a more finished performance without any mistakes, is Graeme and Oti.”

“Well this is a nightmare because really what we have to do is choose someone based purely on what happened now, not who was good yesterday, next week, whatever,” added Bruno Tonioli.

“Purely based on this dance, someone was slightly better and then it went wrong, and another one gave a fully full performance. What do I have to do? I have to choose the person who delivered better tonight and that person for me was Graeme. Graeme and Oti.”

With the panel split, head judge Shirley Ballas had the casting vote – but she opted to keep Graeme and Oti in the competition as well.

“Both couples were really wonderful,” she said.

“I think they both put the best step forward but with a more flawless performance, more energy packed, with more excitement I’m going to go with Graeme and Oti.”

Following his elimination, Danny expressed his sadness at leaving the competition so abruptly, and paid tribute to his dance partner Amy.

“It’s been a great experience and I’m just so unhappy I didn’t get Amy to where she needed to be,” he said.

“And I just think that as I said before, everything I have done on this show is because of Amy. It was her training, her choreography that got me here.

“I can only look as good as her dancing and you know, she is great, and I hope that her career goes up and onwards as she deserves.”

“Do you know, Danny told me day one that he has been a frustrated song and dance man,” Amy replied.

“And I just think it’s lovely that the nation has been able to see your talent and to see you back out there performing again, so thank you for delivering such amazing performances week in, week out. And your children are going to be so proud of you.”

“My children love her they are probably going to be watching this now really sad,” added Danny.

“And I know that they love you, and I love you.”

The pair’s elimination came just days after Danny had to deny accusations of bullying on the set of Strictly, following tabloid reports that he had left his partner in tears with his “bullying behaviour.”

However, RadioTimes.com understands that Danny wasn’t actually on any kind of “final warning” from the show’s producers, as had been suggested, and on spin-off show Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two and his social media account the actor robustly defended himself from the accusations.

Partner Amy Dowden also backed Danny up, saying that the pair had just had a minor disagreement during training that had been blown out of proportion by the media.

The results show also included a special Remembrance Day performance from the Strictly Come Dancing professionals (coincidentally starring Amy in a major part), alongside the RAF Spitfires Choir and women of the RAF, as well as music from Andrea and Matteo Bocelli.

Looking forward, Danny and Amy will appear on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 12th November at 6.30pm on BBC2 for their first post-elimination interview, while the rest of the couples gear up for their biggest week yet.

Yep, that’s right – after weeks of build-up, they’re finally heading to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom…

Strictly Come Dancing will return on BBC1 on Saturday 17th November at 6.45pm