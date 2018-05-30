However, the BBC have now announced that they will both participate in the professional line-up for the upcoming series.

RadioTimes.com recently spoke to Kevin and Karen about returning to Strictly.

The professional dance partners said they "hoped" to be back for Strictly this year – but at the time were yet to hear anything.

More like this

"It’s such a great show and we have a great time every year. So hopefully when we get that call, they’ll still want us around," said Kevin.

Well, it looks like they did!

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn