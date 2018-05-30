Karen and Kevin Clifton are BOTH back on Strictly Come Dancing this year
After much speculation, it's been announced that the former couple are returning to the ballroom this autumn
Kevin Clifton and Karen Clifton WILL be back on Strictly Come Dancing this year, it has been confirmed.
There had been much speculation whether one or both of them would be returning to the BBC1 show in the autumn after the real-life couple announced their separation in March.
However, the BBC have now announced that they will both participate in the professional line-up for the upcoming series.
RadioTimes.com recently spoke to Kevin and Karen about returning to Strictly.
The professional dance partners said they "hoped" to be back for Strictly this year – but at the time were yet to hear anything.
"It’s such a great show and we have a great time every year. So hopefully when we get that call, they’ll still want us around," said Kevin.
Well, it looks like they did!
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn