Strictly Come Dancing 2016 Christmas special photos and celebrity dances revealed
The Strictly Christmas couples will be dancing to classic Christmas movies including Frozen, Home Alone, Elf and more
This year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will be taking a trip to the movies, with the celebrities dancing along to music from Frozen, Elf, Home Alone and many more.
The former Strictly stars have been dusting off their dancing skills for the 2016 Christmas Day special, and are looking fabulous in new photos just revealed by the BBC.
Strictly Christmas celebrity Gethin Jones announced on spin-off show It Takes Two that he would be dancing a Polar Express-themed quickstep with Chloe Hewitt.
Celeb Frankie Bridge will be dancing the American smooth with pro partner Gorka Márquez to Let It Go from Frozen.
Janette Manrana and partner Melvin Odoom – who was the first to be eliminated in this year's series – will be dancing a charleston to a song from Elf.
Celeb Pamela Stephenson and her partner Pasha Kovalev will be performing the cha-cha-cha to a Love Actually song.
Returning dancer Ainsley Harriott will be dancing a jive inspired by Home Alone with partner Karen Clifton.
And finally, Denise Lewis and Anton Du Beke will be performing a Viennese Waltz inspired by Meet Me In St Louis.
Strictly Come Dancing's Len Goodman to perform a farewell dance in the Christmas special