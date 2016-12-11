Strictly Christmas celebrity Gethin Jones announced on spin-off show It Takes Two that he would be dancing a Polar Express-themed quickstep with Chloe Hewitt.

Celeb Frankie Bridge will be dancing the American smooth with pro partner Gorka Márquez to Let It Go from Frozen.

Janette Manrana and partner Melvin Odoom – who was the first to be eliminated in this year's series – will be dancing a charleston to a song from Elf.

Celeb Pamela Stephenson and her partner Pasha Kovalev will be performing the cha-cha-cha to a Love Actually song.

Returning dancer Ainsley Harriott will be dancing a jive inspired by Home Alone with partner Karen Clifton.

And finally, Denise Lewis and Anton Du Beke will be performing a Viennese Waltz inspired by Meet Me In St Louis.

Strictly Come Dancing's Len Goodman to perform a farewell dance in the Christmas special