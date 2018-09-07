Let's just say that some are better than others...

The celebs try to put their best foot forward with three dances – a salsa, a rumba, and the cha-cha-cha.

Documentary maker Stacey Dooley is in her element with the first dance, saying she learned how to salsa while making a programme in Brazil.

Lee Ryan, meanwhile, is confused about whether he needs 'caracas' – the capital city of Venezuela – or maracas.

The rumba appears to be the most taxing dance, with most of the contestants having no idea how to do it. Cricketer Graeme Swann says that it sounds like an 80s TV detective who "doesn't do things by the law", while Jo Suggs – being the social media-savvy guy he is – looks up a tutorial online.

And as for the cha-cha-cha? There's lot of fun poked at judge Craig Revel Horwood who pronounces the dance as, 'chaaa-chaaa-chaaaaa', and there's even a nice little treat for Red Dwarf fans from Danny John-Jules.

Here's hoping that their professional partners whip them into shape.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launches on 15th September 2018 on BBC1 at 7.35pm