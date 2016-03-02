Stephen Mulhern rules himself out of X Factor job: "It's not the right thing for me"
Unless there's two million quid and a Ferrari, the Britain's Got More Talent host admits...
Stephen Mulhern has ruled himself out of hosting this year's X Factor.
No sooner had Caroline Flack and Olly Murs announced they were leaving after a year in the job, and Mulhern's name raced up the list of possibles.
But the long-standing Britain's Got More Talent presenter said it's not for him.
"I haven't been asked about hosting it, there have been rumours about it but no I'm not," he told Good Morning Britain.
"I love doing Britain's Got Talent. To do The X Factor is not the right thing for me."
More like this
Although, GMB's Piers Morgan did point out that if two million pounds and a Ferrari was on offer he'd start Monday, to which Mulhern responded: "I'll do it now!"
As for who may step into the role, former host Dermot O'Leary is hotly tipped to return. While I was told rumours he's been asked to 'name his price' are far-fetched, it certainly sounds as though early discussions have begun.
The X Factor returns later this year on ITV