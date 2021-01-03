Sonny Jay reveals the one Dancing on Ice technique COVID has affected as he prepares for 2021 series

Capital DJ Sonny Jay will make his Dancing on Ice debut in January, alongside Denise Van Outen, Myleene Klass, and more.

Partnered with professional skater Angela Egan, the 27-year-old will be hoping to impress the judges and leave the competition with the glass trophy.

And for the most part he’s feeling pretty confident about taking part in the competition, which will kick off on January 17th.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Sonny admitted he wouldn’t have signed up for the show if he didn’t think he stood a “good chance of winning”.

He said: “I wouldn’t have gone on to the show if I didn’t think I could win,” he explained.

“I’m not blowing my own trumpet but I do feel sort of half confident. I don’t want to play myself down. I do want to win this competition. I think is a great opportunity and I want to show everyone what I’m like in general!”

One thing Sonny isn’t feeling too confident about, however, is some of the skating techniques, which he says have been made more difficult due to COVID restrictions.

When asked how the pandemic had affected training, he said: “It is quite annoying sometimes especially with stuff like lifts. Before they would have a coach come and they would help you with the lifts and they’ll be able to actually, physically touch you, but now they can be there but they can’t touch you, so they can just advise you on what to do.”

At times this has become “frustrating” for Sonny, who watched previous contestants like Jake Quickenden and Ray Quinn who he says were “massive lifters on the show”.

As well as this, it has been difficult to get closer to other contestants in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up due to social distancing restrictions.

“The last few years for people must have been like a little jolly really because you get to spend so much time together. I hear some stories where they’d all go to the same ice rink and have a class with a coach, but it’s all sort of different this year. They’ve kept us apart. It’s a shame really because you sort of want to be enjoying it with them because it’s the whole experience.”

Despite the difficulties, Sonny is ready to give the competition is all, and is hoping for viewers to get to know him more.

He added: “It’s a massive challenge. It’s getting me fit and it’s an amazing platform for someone like me as I am on the radio but people might not even know what I look like. So to have that sort of crossover of people that might listen to me in the morning and not even realise. I’m sort of looking forward to people making that sort of cross over.”

Sonny Jay will appear on Dancing on Ice, which starts on ITV on Sunday 17th January 2021. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.