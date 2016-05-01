Someone shot a crossbow at Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent and Twitter loved it
Think of it as a Who Shot Simon Cowell? Minus the mystery element...
It was a busy night on Britain's Got Talent last night, what with David Walliams' mum stepping in for Simon...
A lovely couple bringing us all to tears with their beautiful ballet moves...
And Ant & Dec smashing the Golden Buzzer for a cracking little singer called Jasmine.
But if there was one thing that caught everyone's eye it was the bloke who basically shot Simon Cowell with a crossbow.
Wonder if that's where Ant & Dec got the inspiration for the Saturday Night Takeaway "Who Shot Simon Cowell?" sketch?
Some couldn't believe what was about to happen.
Others were absolutely loving it.
Judges Alesha and Amanda certainly were too.
And a select few were very very very disappointed with the result.
Oh well, there's always next week, eh?
Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV on Saturday nights