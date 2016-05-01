And Ant & Dec smashing the Golden Buzzer for a cracking little singer called Jasmine.

But if there was one thing that caught everyone's eye it was the bloke who basically shot Simon Cowell with a crossbow.

Wonder if that's where Ant & Dec got the inspiration for the Saturday Night Takeaway "Who Shot Simon Cowell?" sketch?

Some couldn't believe what was about to happen.

Others were absolutely loving it.

Judges Alesha and Amanda certainly were too.

And a select few were very very very disappointed with the result.

Oh well, there's always next week, eh?

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV on Saturday nights