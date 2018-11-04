After Charles and his professional partner Karen Clifton had performed their Viennese Waltz to Piano Man by Billy Joel, and Dr Ranj and Janette Manrara had danced their Samba to Freedom 90 by George Michael, Craig Revel Horwood said: “I found this one really difficult actually, two very different dancers, two very different sets of dance skill as well. But for me the most improved in that set of skills was Ranj and Janette."

The other judges all chose to save Charles but admitted it had not been an easy decision.

Darcey Bussell said: “Again, I don’t want to choose between these two lovely gentlemen but for me the more improved performance on the night was Charles and Karen.”

Bruno Tonioli added: “Can I have them both?! Completely contrasting dances, both very entertaining. But I have to choose the most polished dancer and performer and for that reason I choose Charles and Karen.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas called the choice "heart-breaking".

“First of all for me it’s a heart-breaking decision ‘cause I think both couples have done amazingly well," she said. "Both couples have made little iddy-biddy errors that I can see but due to great timing, sophistication I am going to choose Charles and Karen.”

When asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Dr Ranj said: “I can’t express how much this has meant to me. I have made friends for life. I’ve done something that I only could have dreamed of. I just want to say to anyone who ever dreams of this you can, you really can, ’cause I’m here and I’ve done it.”

His partner Janette said: “I just want to say he is an incredible human being for what he does as an actual job. He is there saving children’s lives and he is a special, special man. On this show you get to celebrate people that have never done something like this before and for me Ranj is the epitome about what Strictly Come Dancing is about. I couldn’t have asked for a better friend, a better partner or better series I love you so so much. Thank you.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 10th November at 7pm with the results show on Sunday 11th November at 7:50pm on BBC1